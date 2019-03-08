A little over a year since Ricky Ross was brought in to lead the Model varsity football program, the Blue Devils are again searching for a new head coach.
Floyd County Schools confirmed this week that Ross will not return as the school’s head football coach next season after just one year at the helm of the Region 7-AA squad.
System Public Relations Coordinator Lenora McEntire-Doss said that Ross was offered a contract for the next school year and did not sign it prior to the cutoff date.
She said the position was posted on the Floyd County Schools’ website on Monday and they have already “received a large pool of qualified internal and external candidates.”
Ross will continue to serve in his role as a physical education teacher at the high school for the remainder of the school year, according to the school system’s statement.
“We look forward to the continued growth of the Model Blue Devil football program,” the statement said.
Ross’ departure comes about two months before spring practice is scheduled to start for teams across the state.
Calls to Ross were not immediately returned before press time Friday.
Ross was officially introduced as the head coach of the Blue Devils last February, taking over a team that had went 1-9 the season before and missed the playoffs for the first time in six years.
Model finished last season with a 2-8 record with both wins coming against region opponents — a 34-12 win over Dade County in Week 5 and a 14-7 victory over Floyd County rival Armuchee the following week.
Ross had been a part of successful high school football programs in the years leading up to his hiring as Model’s head coach. He served as defensive coordinator for the 2011 Class AA state champion Calhoun Yellow Jackets before leading Marion County (Tenn.) to the state championship game both years he was the Warriors’ head coach.
The position on Floyd County Schools’ website lists the teaching/coaching position as available on July 1 with high school head coaching experience preferred and a minimum of experience as a high school defensive or offensive coordinator.