PREP FOOTBALL: Rome Wolves change up summer routine with circuit training day
One way he promotes that mentality is through the Rome Wolves’ circuit training program — a workout regimen that involves getting his team outside and excited about the drills they perform.
As a form of strength and endurance training, the program has had the desired results. Since Reid came to Rome in 2015, the team has won back-to-back state titles and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs in his first year.
“The main thing I think our kids get from these drills is how to grow as a family,” Reid said. “If we have one man slacking, then we stay at that drill for an extra three minutes. We want them to push each other, to build that brotherly bond. And when you think about it, most people could not get through this workout. It is tough, so we want them to have that pride of doing something that is hard and doing it well.”
The workout involves rigorous activities such as agility drills in a sandpit, pounding a tractor tire with a sledge hammer, flipping a massive tire, walking with 95-pound dumbbells and pulling a weighted sled while running in a full sprint. All of which are designed to not only get the players into peak physical condition, but also perfecting movements that will help their technique on the field later down the road.
According to Reid, the circuit training helps his team stay interested in the game. Since teams start preparing for the season so early in the year, Reid doesn’t want his players to be stuck doing the same things over and over again.
“We don’t want to be in the weight room three days in a row,” Reid said. “We want to make it fun. These kids lift weights from February until the start of spring ball, so we wanted to bring weight lifting to the field and make it exciting. Years and years ago, we decided to grab some sledge hammers, make a sand pit and find some huge tires, and get creative with our conditioning regimen.”
This year the players came up with some competitive aspects to the program. One of those events is called the farmer’s walk. In the event, players see how far they can walk while holding 95-pound dumbbells. Reid was impressed with the players’ ability to excel at the intense workouts.
“We had some men show up today,” Reid said. “I am so impressed. Some of our players walked 115 yards carrying two 95-pound dumbbells in their hands. I walk 20 yards and I’m done. That is an impressive feat of strength for a 17-year-old player.”
Rome will open the season Aug. 16 at Barron Stadium against Marietta in the opening day of the Corky Kell Classic.