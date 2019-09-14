Friday night saw the Rome High football team fight through four quarters against Region 7-5A foe Kell in a game that put the Wolves to the test. And when opportunities arose for its opponent to put the game away, Rome applied the pressure and then held its breath.
A failed two-point conversion pass and a missed field goal — both in the final 30 seconds of the game — kept Kell from pulling out an upset as Rome came away with a thrilling 21-20 win in a battle between two top-10 teams.
The win was the third straight for No. 7 Rome in the region rivalry that has been a contest circled for both teams the last three seasons. It also gave No. 10 Kell its first loss of the season.
“Tonight, every facet of the game that we teach was used,” Rome head coach John Reid said. “Hands team, onside kicks, dime defense, nickel defense, everything. So for an early game, I’m proud of our team. They’ve got a fantastic defense, and we just found a way to score enough points to be ahead.”
With both teams’ running games finding moderate success, the game played out as a battle through the air with Rome quarterback Caleb Ellard going 7-of-14 for 183 yards and two touchdowns, while Kell’s Corbin LaFrance passed for 365 yards and two touchdowns.
Ahijah Blackwell had 73 yards on 13 carries for Rome, while EJ Burks put the Wolves on the board on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter after Ellard’s 33-yard pass to Jay Wise set up the score.
“We went in with a balanced plan, and we were able to adapt it as the game went along,” Reid said. “They were bringing a ton a people to the inside and were trying to match us up, so they got caught in man coverage a couple times that allowed us to get some pass plays.
Rome (2-1, 1-0 7-5A) held a 21-14 lead when Kell took over on offense with no timeouts left and 1:56 to play in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns drove the ball 46 yards with LaFrance hitting Arthur Nwandu on a 10-yard scoring strike with 27 seconds remaining.
The Longhorns (2-1, 0-1 7-5A) went for the two-point conversion on the extra point and LaFrance threw the ball out of the back of the end zone on a pass to Jaylon Brown.
Rome wasn’t out of trouble yet as the ensuing onside kick by Colby Kerns bounced around midfield before being recovered by Kell’s Kenneth Williams at the Rome 46-yard line.
LaFrance led his team in an extra-fast hurry-up offense to get into field goal range and made it to the Rome 22 with three seconds left. Kerns went out to attempt the 39-yarder and the kick sailed just left of the uprights as time expired.
“Our kids really grinded it out. I’m so proud of them,” Reid said. “Especially early in the season to have to go through all those different parts of the game — thirds-and-long, fourth downs, onside kicks. I doubt if you’ll ever see our kids quit.”
Rome broke a 7-7 halftime tie with 4:28 to go in the third quarter as Trey Lawrence found himself ahead of the defense down the sideline to catch a 56-yard pass from Ellard to get him in the end zone.
The Wolves then took a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter when Ellard found Wise on a high arc down the field that covered 57 yards. Alonzo Rodriquez made his third and final extra point on the PAT.
Kell is back at home next week to host East Paulding, while Rome hits the road for its first away game of the season at No. 2 Carrollton.