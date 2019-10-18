Game: Paulding County (3-3, 2-2) at No. 6 Rome (5-2, 4-1)
Last meeting: Rome 68, Paulding County 7 (Oct. 12, 2018)
All-time series: Rome leads 11-0
On the air: WRGA-AM 1470, FM 98.7
Rome High is back at Barron Stadium for the first of two straight home games Friday night and will appropriately celebrate homecoming as they host Region 7-5A foe Paulding County.
The Patriots have not been too much trouble for the Wolves in the past as Rome owns an 11-0 mark in the series and has allowed Paulding County to score in double digits just four times.
No. 6 Rome is coming off of its most dominating defensive performances of the season after outscoring its last three opponents 135-10 to post a 4-1 mark in region play.
The Wolves’ defense held its opponent to less than 85 yards of offense in each of the last three games, while Rome’s offense took charge on the ground with Ahijah Blackwell and EJ Burks leading the way.
Senior Nick Burge, who has spent some time split between the offense and defense this season, tops Rome with 56 total tackles — 35 of which are solo — and three tackles for loss. Simon Nguyen is next with 50, 31 of which are solo stops.
Bryant Wilkinson and Bryson Hill are tied with nine tackles for loss each for the Wolves, while Tim Jones Jr. has three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.
Scott Peterson has two interceptions.
— Jeremy Stewart