PREP FOOTBALL: Rome still running strong as spring wraps up
In a spring scrimmage Friday night at Berry College, Rome stifled North Paulding on defense and picked up where it left off on offense, scoring on all but one possession in the opening half with a balanced mix of running and passing that has become the Wolves’ calling card.
Rome head coach John Reid said despite the overall feeling of how the evening went, his staff is still focused on improvement on an individual level before the season kicks off this fall.
“It’s just hard to tell. In a spring game, you have no reports on what anyone is going to do out there,” Reid said. “Our goal was to come out here and do the most basic things we’ve been taught well. So we’ve got to see if they did on the film. If you’re a ball carrier or a blocker or a tackler, are you doing that well?
“In these games, you don’t want to try to do too much because you don’t get much of anything done as an individual. I think we showed some speed. Regardless of any success you see tonight, we’re going to have to get better.”
Quarterback Knox Kadum didn’t waste any time leading the Wolves to the end zone. The two-time Rome News-Tribune Co-Player of the Year hit Tyreke Griffin on a 31-yard pass to cap a seven-play drive on Rome’s opening possession. Kadum, who returns this year for his senior season, finished the game with 141 yards passing and three touchdowns just in the first half.
“We still have some of the guys that were so integral to the scoring,” Reid said. “They’re still around.”
Jamious Griffin, also returning for his senior season, racked up 47 yards on the first two possessions and finished the first half with 116 yards. Griffin broke loose for a 19-yard run to get down to the Wolfpacks’ 1-yard line late in the first half. He then punched it in from 1 yard out with 14 seconds to go.
Fellow Class of 2019 standout Xavier Roberts-Donaldson helped set up the score when he hauled in a 32-yard pass that got the Wolves down to the 20-yard line.
Roberts-Donaldson finished with 90 receiving yards in the first half, scoring a touchdown of his own earlier on the Wolves’ third possession of the game. The 55-yard TD capped a four-play drive as the Wolves began to settle in against the Wolfpack.
The Wolves’ defense stood strong against North Paulding despite the defensive line’s lack of experience. With the departure of the last year’s starting line — all signing with NCAA Division I schools — Reid was optimistic about their performance.
“It’s always good to come out here and have fun and finish the spring practice when you’ve been grinding away and you get to hit somebody else,” Reid said. “There’s a lot of different guys on defense. That defensive front has got a way to go, but I thought they were decent.”
Marquis Glanton, Derricus Smith, Nick Burge and Tim Jones highlighted the Wolves’ defensive effort on the night, holding the Wolfpack to only 85 yards in the first half and giving up only two field goals.
The scimmage game ended early because of lightning with 5:29 left in the fourth quarter as the junior varsity teams played out the final minutes.
Rome will open the season Aug. 16 at Barron Stadium against Marietta in the nightcap of the opening day of the Corky Kell Classic.