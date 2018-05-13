PREP FOOTBALL: Rome staying hungry in spring practice after back-to-back titles
So when spring comes around, Reid and his staff get the team out on the practice field and set out to prepare them for another run at the ultimate goal.
The back-to-back defending Class 5A state champions took to the practice field on Friday as spring practice continued. With temperatures feeling more like July than May, players ran through a variety of drills in preparation for this week’s spring game and the road to the 2018 regular season.
“The goal during spring is to get better fundamentally,” Reid said. “We want to see where these guys are individually and how the weight room affected their ability to block and tackle. Every practice is a chance to get better and this is a chance to evaluate how we are developing.”
The Wolves have set the bar pretty high the past two seasons as they will enter the 2018 season riding a 27 game winning streak that has included two state championships.
With a record setting offense returning the majority of its skill players, fans are focused more on what the defense will look like in 2018. That’s something Reid is aware of, but his expectations of his players are the same regardless of the personnel.
“We are going to continue our tradition of being an aggressive, sound tackling defense,” Reid said. “You replace players every season, and it’s the coaches’ job to develop the guys you have on the roster. I expect these boys to be ready for battle. We will have them prepared.”
Rome’s season opener will be a bit more high-profile than usual this year as Barron Stadium hosts the first two games of the Corky Kell Classic on Aug. 16 and the Wolves take on Marietta in the second game of the night.
There will be a few more opportunities for Rome to practice as school wraps up this week and the spring session comes to a close. It culminates Friday at 7 p.m. with the spring game against North Paulding at Berry College’s Valhalla Stadium.
“These guys have to put in the work, and we have to put them in situations to be successful,” Reid said. “That preparation started in the weight room and will continue until it’s time to suit up against Marietta.”
For Wolves fans, that day can’t arrive soon enough.