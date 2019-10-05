It had been three weeks since Rome High had played at Barron Stadium, and they celebrated with a big Region 7-5A win.
EJ Burks ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns and the Wolves held Woodland to just 51 yards of offense in a 41-0 rout of the Wildcats on Friday night.
Rome (4-2, 3-1 7-5A) took a 28-0 lead in the first quarter as Burks scored on runs of 19 and 12 yards, and Ahijah Blackwell, who finished with 104 yards on 13 carries, scored on a 2-yard run.
Quarterback Caleb Ellard broke free on a 27-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left in the opening period.
Rome kicker Alonzo Rodriguez made a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 48 yard field goal in the fourth quarter, while going 5-for-5 on extra point attempts on the night.
Rome picked up where it left off last week in a 49-10 win over Cass. Woodland (1-5, 0-3) has scored just 28 points against region opponents this season.
The Wolves will be on the road next Friday at East Paulding.