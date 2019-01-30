Rome High running back Jamious Griffin was named the Class 5A Offensive Player of the Year, while Rockmart quarterback Dylan Bailey was named the Offensive Player of the Year for Class AA as part of the Georgia Sportswriters Association All-State football teams released this week.
Griffin’s breakout season included an appearance in the semifinals of the state playoffs for the Wolves as the senior broke loose for 2,815 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns, making him the top rusher in Class 5A. Griffin’s success on the ground helped carry the Wolves to a record-breaking 40-game winning streak dating back to September of 2016.
Bailey led his Yellow Jackets to 14 straight wins and a historic appearance in the Class AA state championship — Rockmart’s first trip to title game in 61 years. Bailey finished his senior year with 1,577 yards passing for 23 touchdowns.
Other Class 5A first-team honors were given to Rome High receiver and Kennesaw State commit Xavier Roberts-Donaldson, whose 1,118 yards and 16 touchdowns on 56 receptions helped round out the Wolves’ high-powered offense. Offensive lineman Aiden Gaines, who was part of a dominant front line for Rome, was also named to the first team.
In Class 3A, Calhoun linebacker Davis Allen and defensive back Brannon Spector were named to the First Team for their efforts on a Yellow Jacket defense that allowed only 8.6 points per game. Spector was also named to the Second Team as a wide receiver.
In Class AA, Coosa tight end and Tennessee signee Sean Brown was named to first team on offense, helping the Eagles overcome a rough start to the season and eventually make the playoffs despite missing six games because of an injury.
Chattooga’s Devin Price was named first team returner and athlete as he excelled at several positions on the field for the Indians, who won their first ever playoff game at home this past season.
Rockmart defensive lineman Donte Williams and defensive back Markus Smith were named to the first team and were part of a defense that held opponents to an average of only 10.4 points per game. Smith had 42 tackles on the season with three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, and Williams had 82 tackles including 15 for a loss and three sacks.
In Class A, Darlington’s Tate Ratledge was named to the first team after helping the Tigers reach the second round of the state playoffs.
Second Team honors went to Rome offensive lineman Quantavious Leslie, Rome linebacker Derricus Smith, Rockmart receiver Juke Boozer, Rockmart linebacker Kieron Roberts, Trion offensive lineman Jake Hayes and Coosa linebacker Gavin Hughes.
Calhoun quarterback Gavin Gray was awarded Honorable Mention, along with Rockmart offensive lineman Deacon Allen, Darlington running back Kolin Rogers and Trion running back Hagen Willingham.