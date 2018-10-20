Rome overpowered the homestanding Hiram Hornets in Paulding County on Friday night, rolling up 428 yards of offense and defeating the Region 7-5A opponent 56-0 to clinch its third region title in a row.
The win gives the No. 1-ranked Wolves (9-0, 7-0 7-5A) the No. 1 seed for the Class 5A state playoffs and also extends their win streak to 36 games. This year’s seniors own a 45-6 record and are the winningest class in the school’s history.
Hiram (4-4, 3-3) was held to just 71 yards of offense as they were 1-of-11 on third down conversions and 1-of-4 on fourth down.
Jamious Griffin once again led the charge for Rome, finishing with 165 yards and four touchdowns on just 18 carries, all of which came in the first half as the Wolves led 49-0 at the break leading to a running clock in the second half.
The senior standout, who passed Herschel Walker on the state high school all-time rushing touchdown list last week, now has 1,850 yards rushing for 26 touchdowns on the season.
Xavier Roberts-Donaldson scored on a 60-yard run midway through the first half, and quarterback Knox Kadum found the end zone at the end of a 31-yard sprint early in the second quarter.
Traceton Lawrence rounded out Rome’s scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run in final seconds of the first half and a 12-yard run in the third quarter. The junior finished with 53 yards on eight carries.
Rome will make its return to Barron Stadium next Friday to host Villa Rica for the final game of the regular season.