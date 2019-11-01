Game: No. 6 Rome (7-2, 6-1) at Villa Rica (2-6, 1-5)
Last meeting: Rome 62, Villa Rica 7 (Oct. 26, 2018)
All-time series: Rome leads 5-2
On the air: WRGA-AM 1470, FM 98.7
It’s been eight straight weeks without a break for the Rome High football team. But the Wolves seem to have found their footing along the way.
Rome goes into Friday’s game at Villa Rica having won five contests in a row and built a 6-1 Region 7-5A record that all but locks up the region’s No. 2 seed in the postseason and a home playoff game.
The No. 6-ranked Wolves will wrap up the regular season Friday, playing for the ninth week in a row before getting a week off prior to the start of the playoffs on Nov. 15.
Villa Rica won just its second game of the season last week with a 14-8 victory over Woodland, which is 1-7. The win was the Wildcats’ first since the start of the season when they dominated winless Campbell 44-7.
Since opening the season 2-2, Rome has barreled through the region with three shutouts in its last five games while outscoring opponents 238-24 during that span.
Senior running back Ahijah Blackwell is the Wolves’ leading rusher with 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 7.9 yards per carry. EJ Burks has been productive out of the backfield as well with 644 yards and 15 touchdowns so far.
Rome’s defense is led by senior linebacker Nick Burge, who has 43 total tackles and a sack this season. Simon Nguyen is a close second with 40 tackles, while defensive lineman Bryant Wilkinson has 23 total tackles and five sacks. Rayquan Jones leads the Wolves with six sacks.
— Jeremy Stewart