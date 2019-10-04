Game: Woodland (1-4, 0-3) at No. 9 Rome (3-2, 2-1)
Last meeting: Rome 48, Woodland 7 (Sept. 28, 2018)
All-time series: Rome leads 14-3
On the air: WRGA-AM 1470, FM 98.7
After being on the road the last two weeks, the Rome High football team returns to the confines of Barron Stadium.
The No. 9 Wolves’ most recent excursions have proven their toughness and shown new levels of their talent. They will get to put all of that on display Friday when they host Region 7-5A foe Woodland.
What was stirred up by a last-minute loss at No. 2 Carrollton was released against Cass last week as Rome handed the Colonels their first region defeat in a 49-10 rout.
Senior running back Ahijah Blackwell had the best game of his career with 173 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, while E.J. Burks had his most productive game as a Rome player, scoring three touchdowns on eight carries for 57 yards. Cass was held to just 87 yards of offense.
The Wolves’ history with Woodland has been lopsided in Rome’s favor. The Wildcats lost to the Wolves by a score of 62-0 in 2015 and 2017, and have been outscored 228-13 by Rome since head coach John Reid took over the team in 2015.
Woodland is 1-4 and has competed in a couple of games this season but has not fared well against Region 7-5A opponents.
The Wildcats have lost all three of their region contests by a combined score of 110-28, falling to Cass, Paulding County and Hiram.
— Jeremy Stewart