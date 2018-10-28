However, their willingness to take on a cause that is sensitive to so many women they love shows they are willing to take that same fight to a disease that affects one in every eight women in the U.S.
Coaches, parents and players with Rome’s football program are giving back by donating money they have raised in the community to The Breast Center at Floyd, which provides comprehensive diagnostic services and breast health education.
“Our partnership with Floyd Medical Center is a huge partnership for us,” explained Reid. “If we can help to promote what Floyd does for the community through our work, we will. They give so much to our kids and they help to keep us healthy and safe. We are happy we are able to give back.”
The team presented a check for $1,000 to The Breast Center at Floyd on Friday night during its game against Villa Rica at Barron Stadium. Fans and spectators were also asked to wear pink to show their support for breast cancer awareness in what the school has named the Pink Out Game.
“Over the past 10 years there has been a show of support with football players wearing pink shoes, gloves and other uniform items on the field,” Reid said. “We wanted to make sure that our players are aware that spending money on shoes and gloves does not necessarily help as much as getting directly involved in the fight against breast cancer.
“We thought that by collecting donations and awarding each player who raised money with a helmet sticker, we could be more unified in showing our support for women affected by this disease.”
Reid said some players may have some trouble affording expensive pink items to wear during a game, but every player who suits up and takes the field can show their support with a helmet sticker. The show of solidarity is an important lesson Reid hopes to pass on to his players, hopefully making them more aware of the importance of giving back.
“Last year they said that the money we raised was able to provide examinations for 10 or 12 women who would not have otherwise been able to afford the follow-up after a health problem was discovered. That was important for us,” Reid said. “As I watched the ways people wore pink clothing on television and even locally here on the field, I wanted to make sure our kids knew why we would want to raise awareness about breast cancer and why the fight is worth it.”
It’s that sense of greater awareness for things other than football that Reid and his staff have made sure to promote among their players.
“There was a woman who one of our players talked to about donating,” Reid said, “and she gave $25 because she had been affected by breast cancer. I want the community that has supported us over the years to know our kids don’t just score touchdowns and celebrate afterwards. I want them to know we are involved and we will contribute to efforts designed to better our community.”