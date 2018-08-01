PREP FOOTBALL: Rome primed to start the season with Corky Kell game
“We use July to prepare by teaching the fundamentals, weight training and some conditioning. We are excited about this season, but we won’t start specifically preparing for individual opponents until the pads come on,” Reid said.
That time is today as the Georgia High School Association allows teams to practice in full pads for the first time this season. Then there are preseason games and the first official snap of the 2018 season, which will be Aug. 16 for Rome as the Wolves take on Marietta in the second of two games at Barron Stadium.
“In looking at our first game with Marietta for the Corky Kell Classic, they advanced to the playoffs last year, have an outstanding quarterback and have a good ball team,” Reid said. “However, we don’t want to over prepare for one aspect of the game and lose in another that we didn’t give the right amount of attention to.”
The Wolves enter this season with a MaxPreps ranking of 31st in the nation. As all await the class, region and state rankings, Reid says he and his guys are focusing on getting better all around.
“It is definitely a big game, but we coach character on and off the field. With that said, we prepare for every opponent and we also teach good values and character. We give every rep 100 percent effort and we ask that they approach the classroom, their attitudes and their behavior off the field in the same manner,” said Reid.
“Last year the Harrison game was a huge game as well and our kids handled it really well. They have been in really big games before and we are proud of how they’ve carried themselves.”
Rome’s 2017 season opener against another Cobb County team was prefaced with the hype of top quarterback prospect Justin Fields, who is now teammates with former Rome High standout Adam Anderson at the University of Georgia. Harrison and Fields were defeated 33-21 to start the Wolves’ magical 15-0 season.
As it gears up for the season, Rome will take part in the fourth annual Soap Game at Barron Stadium on Friday with the middle school, junior varsity and the varsity squads holding intrasquad scrimmages starting at 5 p.m. Admission for the evening is donations of powdered Gatorade drink mix and liquid laundry detergent.
Rome’s preseason scrimmage is at Barron on Aug. 10 against New Manchester out of Douglasville.
Any chance to get a look at Rome football before the season is great, but Reid says the folks he talks to can’t wait to see the Wolves in action on Aug. 16th.
“I’ve walked around town and a lot of business people are really excited about Cory Kell coming to Rome. We have a great community and a community who loves football, so everyone seems to be embracing our chance to host the game,” Reid said.
Calhoun and Ridgeland will open the Corky Kell Classic at Barron Stadium on Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. while Rome and Marietta are set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. Advance tickets will be sold at the Barron Stadium ticket booth Thursday and Friday, as well as Aug. 9-10 and Aug. 13-16 from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and will increase to $17 the day of the game. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.corkykell.com.