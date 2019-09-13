Game: No. 10 Kell (2-0) at No. 7 Rome (1-1)
Last meeting: Rome won 35-6 (Sept. 7, 2018)
All-time series: Rome leads 2-1
On the air: WRGA-AM 1470, FM 98.7
Two games into the season and the Rome Wolves are already playing a region game. More than that, it will be the first of two region games against top-10 ranked teams that have battled Rome for region supremacy in recent seasons.
Friday night will see the No. 10 Kell Longhorns enter Barron Stadium for the kickoff of No. 7 Rome’s Region 7-5A schedule, and Wolves’ head coach John Reid knows the challenge will only get harder when they travel to No. 2-ranked Carrollton next week.
“I’d like to set up our region schedule where the easier opponents are first and we don’t get anybody hard until the end, but we don’t get it that way,” Reid said after last Friday’s 63-6 win over North Clayton. “So it’s going to make it difficult on our coaching staff and our kids, and we’ve got to get ready for that.”
The start of the season has been up and down for Rome. After the graduation of several players who were key to their run of three straight region championships and two state titles, the Wolves have had to reset some as new starters work to make their mark on the team.
That took a step forward last week as senior Trey Lawrence and sophomore EJ Burks each ran for three touchdowns behind Rome’s most experienced unit — the offensive line. The group, which is anchored by class of 2020 Army commit Aidan Gaines at center, helped Rome rack up 328 yards rushing.
Still, Reid said he and his staff continue to look for that one back to be their spark on offense in addition to what first-year quarterback Caleb Ellard can produce behind center.
And for many of the younger players on the defensive line, their experiences against nationally-ranked Marietta in the season opener and North Clayton will go a long way to help Rome find their footing in region play.
“Those guys are going to have to play. A lot of the guys that played on the line, they played against Marietta. But they are going to have to play every Friday for a while,” Reid said. “We’re still trying to sort this out. We told them at halftime (last week) that we’ve got to find the guys that make plays.”
Kell is coming off a 27-0 shutout of fellow Cobb County foe Lassiter last week where they held the Class 7A team to 67 yards of offense. The Longhorns opened the season with a 17-12 win over Class 6A Mays at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Corky Kell Classic. Both Mays and Lassiter are a combined 1-4.
The Longhorns are also looking for some stability behind center after the graduation of 2,000-yard passer Evan Conley, who accounted for 30 touchdowns last season to lead his team to the second round of the state playoffs. While linebacker Kevin Rapplean is gone, Kell still has 2018 leading tackler Branson Hall, who had 110 tackles last season, 47 of which were solo.
