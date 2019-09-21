Trailing most of the night, the Rome High Wolves took the lead in the last minute of the game, but saw it’s comeback bid fall short on the road against Carrollton.
Carrollton produced an 80-yard scoring drive — capped off by a 20-yard passing touchdown from sophomore quarterback Myles Morris to senior Austin Waldrop — to lift the Trojans to a 24-20 win over Rome at Grisham Stadium in Region 7-5A action.
After leading most of the night, Carrollton watched as its 14-point lead at the half dwindled away in the second half while its offense failed to produce points.
The Wolves pulled within striking distance with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter on Alonzo Rodgriguez’ 26-yard field goal.
After forcing a three-and-out on the Trojans’ ensuing drive, Rome produced a 60-yard drive that ended with senior Ahijah Blackwell putting the Wolves on top with a 21-yard rushing score.
The game-winning drive for Carrollton (4-0, 2-0 7-5A) was propelled by a 30-yard rush from Morris that ended with a 15-yard personal foul penalty to put the Trojans on the Rome 35. Four plays later, and with 20 seconds on the clock, the Trojans sealed the win.
Blackwell led the Wolves (2-2, 1-1) with 147 yards on 25 carries, and quarterback Caleb Ellard was 11-of-33 for 96 yards and a touchdown.
The Wolves got on the scoreboard with a 27-yard field by Rodriguez with 11:53 left in the second quarter, but the Trojans quickly answered as Damean Dominguez knocked a 32-yard shot through the uprights to push Carrollton’s lead to 17-3.
The game ended Carrollton’s three-year losing skid to the Wolves, who’ve won three straight region titles, and the loss was the first time Rome has come up short in a region contest since 2015.
The Wolves will continue region play next week when they travel to face Cass.