PREP FOOTBALL: Rome lets loose on East Paulding in 62-14 win
The senior running back broke two school records Friday night at Barron Stadium in Rome’s 62-14 win over Region 7-5A foe East Paulding, racking up 339 yards rushing, breaking the program’s single-game record and season rushing record with a total of 1,497 yards with three games left in the regular season.
It’s just the most recent highlight in a season that continues to raise the North Carolina State commit’s profile. Griffin places the credit for his success on his teammates.
“I can’t do all that without the O-line,” Griffin said. “They play a big part in that.”
Griffin was a workhorse for the No. 1-ranked Wolves (7-0, 5-0 7-5A) carrying the ball 24 times and scoring two touchdowns on the ground against the Raiders. While he pounded away consistently at the Raiders’ defensive line, he also broke loose for two big runs, scoring touchdowns on runs of 70 and 71 yards.
The Wolves rolled up 671 yards of offense, while the defense held the Raiders (2-4, 2-2) to 266 yards.
East Paulding’s leading rusher Tyrell Robinson, who had 921 yards entering Friday’s game, was held to just 58. Rome head coach John Reid knew that shutting him down was their main goal.
“That’s their offense,” Reid said. “They’re yardage comes from him, so that was the key — stopping him. I’ve been worried about this game the whole time, because that running back is so good. We did a great job with that.”
With Griffin handling the ground game, Rome quarterback Knox Kadum and receiver Xavier Roberts-Donaldson linked up through the air four times, including a 32-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that gave Rome a 28-7 lead.
Kadum was 7 of 9 passing for 108 yards and three touchdowns. The senior threw scoring strikes to Tyreke Griffin and Stepheno Alston, and caught a touchdown pass when Jamious Griffin and hit him on a 31-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter.
Rome’s offense shared the spotlight with the defense as the Wolves held the Raiders scoreless in the second half. The defense also added to the scoreboard when defensive lineman Jordan Neal scooped an East Paulding fumble deep in the Raiders’ territory and ran it in for a score.
The Wolves are on the road for the next two weeks, visiting Paulding County next Friday and Hiram on Oct. 19.