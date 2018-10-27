Rome attacked from the very beginning of the Region 7-5A contest and rolled to a 62-7 win over Villa Rica to complete its second straight undefeated regular season.
Running back Jamious Griffin again provided the power for the No. 1-ranked Wolves’ offense, picking up 174 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries, all in the first half as Rome (10-0, 8-0 7-5A) led 48-0 at halftime. The yardage brings the senior’s season total to 2,024 yards rushing, making him the first 2,000-yard rusher in school history.
Griffin scored on runs of 3, 5, 14, 20 and 29 yards, the last one putting him over the double-century mark and leading Rome to a 48-0 lead at halftime.
“Coming in I knew he needed about 150 yards, and really, we’ve had a 2,000-yard rusher the last three years, it was just a two-headed monster,” Rome head coach John Reid said, referring to Griffin sharing ball-carrying duties with Jalynn Sykes. “So I knew it was possible coming into this season. You know, he deserves it. He works his tail off. I think it’s special for our offensive line and offensive line coach too.”
The loss puts Villa Rica (5-4, 4-3) in the situation of having to beat East Paulding on the road next Friday in its regular season finale to earn the No. 4 seed in the region and a spot in the state playoffs.
Rome quarterback Knox Kadum had a big night on the ground as well, finishing with five carries for 115 yards and a touchdown, the bulk of which came on a 63-yard run on the game’s first play from scrimmage. The senior also was 4 of 5 passing for 81 yards and another touchdown — a 26-yard strike to Xavier Roberts-Donaldson in the opening quarter.
The Wolves ended the night with 511 yards of offense with 430 of that coming on the ground, while Villa Rica had 203. The second half was played under a running clock with many of Rome’s starters not playing.
Rome, the two-time Class 5A state champion, has now won 37 straight games, tying a Rome City Schools record set by West Rome from 1981-1984.
“This is just a result of practicing. I’m amazed by it. I thought we were up against it with a team that still had a playoff shot that has some good, physical players,” Reid said. “I’m amazed that these kids are willing to do that, but when you get a whole group working together in one direction … good things can happen. And that’s what this is a result of. And the whole community is a part of it.”
Villa Rica was held to three-and-out on its first two drives of the game. Quarterback Noah Best was intercepted by Rome’s Cheneniah McKeever early in the second quarter, leading to a six-play, 52-yard drive for the Wolves capped off by an 11-yard TD run by Kadum.
The Wildcats’ touchdown came at the start of the second half as Mecose Todd scored on a 10-yard run at the end of a seven-play, 80-yard drive. Todd finished with 30 yards on six carries, while Best was 5 of 13 for 95 yards passing.
Rome, which wrapped up its third-straight region title last week, will now wait to see who it will play in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs when they start Nov. 9.