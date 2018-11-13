The pep rally will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Barron Stadium with all of Rome City Schools set to come out and celebrate the team as they work towards winning a third straight Class 5A state championship.
Free hot dogs will be available, as well as tickets for Friday night’s matchup between Rome and Cedar Shoals at Barron Stadium. The cost is $10 per ticket as set by the Georgia High School Association.
Players and coaches will be in attendance, as well as the Rome High School marching band and football cheerleaders. The evening will also include a pie-eating contest featuring representatives from Rome City Schools elementary and middle schools.
Also planned is special recognition for this season’s Rome Middle School and Rome Youth Football Organization teams, including Rome’s sixth- and seventh-grade teams who will each be playing for their respective state championships this Saturday.
Rome (11-0) is the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A and ranked No. 14 in the USA Today Super 25 rankings. The Wolves have won 38 games in a row and outscored opponents this season 593-161.
Friday will be the fourth year in a row Rome has reached the Sweet 16 under head coach John Reid, who surpassed Sid Fritts last week as the winningest coach in Rome High history with a 62-14 first-round win over Jackson-Atlanta.