The victory — Rome’s 35th in a row — maintained the Wolves’ undefeated record, moving them to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in Region 7-5A, while Paulding County is still searching for its first win.
Running back Jamious Griffin ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, bringing his season total to 1,685 yards rushing. He scored on runs of 26 and 7 yards, both in the first half.
Quarterback Knox Kadum was 2 for 2 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown while also running for 44 yards and another touchdown. Xavier Roberts-Donaldson caught a 31-yard TD pass and ran for a 13-yard score, both in the second quarter.
Traceton Lawrence had 59 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
Rome’s defense not only held Paulding County to only 163 yards of total offense, but got in on the scoring as well. Nick Burge recovered a Patriot fumble at Paulding’s 17 and ran it in for a touchdown, while Jamar Roberts intercepted a pass and took it 29 yards to the end zone.
The Wolves are back on the road next week at Hiram.
Sonoraville 14, Adairsville 10
Bolstered by a quick and efficient offensive start, as well as a rugged, resilient effort by its defense, the Sonoraville Phoenix gutted out a 14-10 win at home against the Adairsville Tigers in a Region 6-3A game Friday.
Phoenix quarterback Cole Godfrey capped off the first drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Blade Bryant and, following a fumble recovery, Colton Richards took a screen pass from Godfrey 25-yards to put Sonoraville (3-4, 2-4 6-3A) up 14-10.
With Adairsville (3-5, 1-4) gaining some momentum and closing the gap, the Tigers threatened to score deep in Phoenix territory in the fourth quarter but was stopped by Sonoraville’s defense to preserve the win.