Rockmart jumped out to a fast 21-0 lead in the first quarter, supporting its explosive offense with a pair of defensive takeaways in the Region 7-AA game and stayed on top from there. The Jackets can clinch their second region championship in a row next week when they host Gordon Central.
The Jackets (8-0, 5-0 7-AA) scored on their opening drive, ending in a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Bailey and Tyler Abram to make it 7-0.
Coosa (2-6, 2-3) tried to match Rockmart’s first points on the ensuing drive, but Eagle quarterback Kenon Dixon’s first play big pass down the field was picked off by Rockmart’s Juke Boozer and returned 45 yards for a touchdown. Noah Hughes connected on his second of six extra points in the game to give the Jackets a 14-0 lead.
On Coosa’s next possession, Dixon threw a second deep interception, this time taken by Abram, to give the Yellow Jackets possession on their own six, which Zabrion Whatley used as an opportunity to show his running skills as he took the ball 94 yards on the next play to the end zone.
Coosa got closest to putting points on the board when Nohel Paz attempted a 40-yard field goal later in the opening quarter but missed short by a few yards.
The Eagles will have to put the tough loss behind them quickly as they will play at Model on Thursday at 7 p.m. after the game was moved this week. Despite the return of tight end Sean Brown on Friday, Coosa head coach Todd Wheeler said they are dealing with several injuries.
Dixon and tackle Gage Clanton were hurt against Rockmart and stayed out for most of the second half.
“Obviously we’ve got to look at our injuries, they’ve plagued is all year,” Wheeler said. “So we’ve got to heal up fast.”
Markus Smith added touchdowns from 8 and 12 yards out in the second and third quarter, respectively, while Whatley made one final run into the end zone in the fourth quarter with a running clock.