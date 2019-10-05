Rockmart kept its spotless record intact Friday as the Yellow Jackets overwhelmed region foe Chattooga.
Rockmart improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 7-AA play with a 51-7 win over the Indians in Summerville.
The Yellow Jackets owned a 41-0 lead at halftime scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and four more in second.
Kelan Pitts and Javin Whatley got the night off to a fast start, both scoring on touchdowns runs in the first quarter.
The second quarter is when the Jackets took control. Whatley hit tight end Reed Couch on a 25-yard pass to set up a 15-yard touchdown run by Mekhi Floyd. Jojo Haynes got the special teams involved when he scored on a 70-yard punt return. Whatley then hit Juke Boozer on a 30-yard touchdown strike, and the quarterback scored again on a 15-yard run.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Haynes scored on a 20-yard touchdown run, and Cooper Yanzetich kicked a field goal.
The Yellow Jackets will host Pepperell on Oct. 18 following a bye week, while Chattooga (3-3, 2-1) is at Model.
Gordon Central 48, Dade County 7
Gordon Central earned its first win of the season — and Coach T.J. Hamilton’s first win with the team — in dominating fashion on Friday night in Trenton with a 48-7 victory against host Dade County.
For the Warriors, Jordan Boone scored on an interception return, and John Rainwater scored a touchdown on the ground.
Gordon Central (1-5, 1-2 7-AA) hosts Armuchee on Oct. 18 following a bye week.
Trion 12, Mount Zion 6
After giving up a late touchdown to Mount Zion, the Trion football team was able to hang for a 12-6 Region 6-A/A win against the visiting Eagles.
Bryce Wallin scored on a 3-yard run to cap an 11-play 56-yard drive in the second quarter for the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 6-A/A), and Brantley Hastings scored on a 25-yard for a 12-0 halftime lead.
For Mount Zion (1-5, 0-3), Jarred Knight scored on a 3-yard run with 57 seconds left in the game. Trion then recovered the onside kick to seal the win.
Trion will travel to face Christian Heritage on Friday.
Sonoraville 41, Ringgold 0
The Sonoraville football team shut out Ringgold 41-0 on the road Friday pushing the Phoenix record to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-3A play.
Sonoraville’s Blade Bryant scored two touchdowns on the night, while junior quarterback Brady Lackey went 9-of-15 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Lackey also rushed for 72 yards and a score on seven carries.
Sonoraville hosts Haralson County in a regional contest next Friday.