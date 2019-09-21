The Rockmart Yellow Jackets got their first Region 7-AA win and spoiled homecoming night for the Armuchee Indians on Friday with a final score of 61-0.
Armuchee, which has lost four straight to the Yellow Jackets, did have some bright spots on special teams and were able to keep offensive efforts alive in the first quarter on fumbled punt returns, but got nowhere on the follow-up possessions.
“We did what we were supposed to do, which is play Rockmart football,” head coach Biff Parson said. “We had some mishaps on special teams. We’re trying to build depth and get some other people so we don’t have to give the ball to Javin (Whatley) all the time. But there’s a learning curve and there were some mistakes.”
The Indians (0-4, 0-1 7-AA) went scoreless and struggled to get positive yardage against a Rockmart defense that was ready after struggling in the first half against Heard County last week.
Rockmart took a first-quarter drive 66 yards for a 17-yard run by Kelan Pitts to get the Jackets on the scoreboard, and got their game rolling in the second quarter.
The Jackets (4-0, 1-0) put up 28 points before halftime, starting with a 94-yard touchdown pass from Whatley to senior tight end Reed Couch. The defense then blocked an Armuchee punt and returned it for a touchdown, and Whatley then linked up with Juke Boozer for a 76-yard touchdown pass.
Whatley then hit CJ Culver in the back of the end zone for a 20-yard score to head into halftime up by five touchdowns.
Armuchee’s homecoming night was cut short in the second half by a running clock with the Jackets managing to add four more touchdowns to the scoreboard before the game concluded, which included an 85-yard interception in the last minute of the game by freshman Joho Haynes.
The Jackets are back home next Friday for their homecoming game against region foe Dade County, while Armuchee travels to Floyd County rival Model for its second region game of the season.