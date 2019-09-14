FRANKLIN — A trip to Franklin for a rematch of the 2018 state title game attempted to trip up Rockmart’s drive to another perfect season, but the Jackets were not to be denied their revenge earning a 47-14 win against defending state champion Heard County.
Head coach Biff Parson said this game wasn’t about revenge for last year’s title game.
“I know the community and the human nature of the world wants it to be about that, what happened in 2018,” Parson said. “But this is 2019. What we can control is the 2019 team.”
He admitted he was first to blame for that, but it didn’t show by the second half when adjustments put the top-ranked Class AA team in the driver’s seat through the third and fourth quarters.
The Jackets put up a fast drive and scored in under a minute in the first quarter after quarterback Javin Whatley connected on a 62-yard pass to Juke Boozer to set up the opening touchdown from 4 yards out off Whatley’s heels.
After Heard County tied the score at the end of the first quarter, Rockmart retook the lead in the second quarter on a 51-yard touchdown run by Whatley.
The Braves (0-3) went up by a point with a late touchdown before the half, but it was the last time they scored as the Jackets took over.
Rockmart’s defense came out in the second half and shut down a pair of Heard County drives while Whatley answered on behalf of the offense three more times on a 76-yard carry, a 2-yard run and a 16-yard touchdown pass to Boozer. Mehki Floyd added another 13-yard run for a score before time expired.
Rockmart (3-0) heads on the road again to open Region 7-AA play against Armuchee next Friday night.