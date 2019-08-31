The Rockmart Yellow Jackets rolled through the Central Lions in their home opener with a 51-14 win on Friday.
Head coach Biff Parson said the team might not have played with their full attention on the Lions, but avoided what could have been a loss after a big win over Cedartown to open the season.
“We started slow, and it was kind of our demeanor this week,” Parson said. “We talked about this being a trap game because it’s in between Cedartown and Heard (County), ... and it’s human nature to overlook Central-Carrol, but they are a good football team and they came out in the first quarter and really put it to us.”
Central tried to sting Rockmart early and carried a 6-0 score into the second quarter after a pass from Kashif Taylor to Abrin Daniel for a touchdown, but the Jackets bounced back to block the point after and started to rack up their own points in the second quarter.
Rockmart’s offense shared the load on scoring overall on the night as Javin Whatley went in twice on the ground from 4 and 52 yards out, and threw a 19-yard pass to Reed Couch in the end zone for another touchdown on the night. He was joined by Mehki Floyd in the scorebook once, along with Keyshaun McCullough, Patrick Gardner, and Kelan Pitts.
The defense even scored twice on the night — first in the second quarter with a safety caused by a blocked punt, and then later in the third quarter after Daquan Banks scooped up a fumble and ran it back 18 yards for a touchdown.
Parson said the team will have time to heal and prepare for what’s to come with an open week before traveling to Franklin on Sept. 13 for a rematch of the 2018 Class AA state championship game.
Heard County started the season 0-1 with a 24-9 loss to the LaGrange High School Grangers last week and had this week off.
The Braves play Hapeville Charter next Friday.