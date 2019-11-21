A first-year quarterback and a consistent defensive back were two of the top players in Region 7-AA this season as selected by the region’s coaches.
Rockmart’s Javin Whatley was named the 7-AA Player of the Year, while Pepperell safety Josh Ross was named the region’s Defensive Player of the Year. Chattooga running back Lashaun Lester earned Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Whatley has rushed and passed for over 1,000 yards each this season as the anchor of Rockmart’s high-powered offense. The junior played at wingback for the Jackets last season on their run to the Class AA state championship game.
Ross has been a threat in the Dragons’ secondary throughout his high school career and has overcome an injury in his senior season as he helps his team try to go deep into the playoffs.
Lester finished the season with 1,517 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns for the Indians as the sophomore continues his trend of being a top running back in Northwest Georgia.
Rockmart head coach Biff Parson and Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt were selected as the region’s Coaches of the Year, recognizing the continued success of the Jackets and the turnaround of the Blue Devils.
Parson, in his fourth season as Rockmart’s head coach, has led the Jackets to three straight region titles and a 25-1 record over the last two seasons.
A Pepperell graduate, Hunnicutt took over a Model team this year that had won three games the previous two seasons and helped steer them to a 5-2 region record this season and a berth in the state playoffs.
Rockmart led all teams with six first-team offense selections — senior running back Mekhi Floyd, senior tight end Reed Couch, senior wide receiver Juke Boozer, senior lineman Matthew Waddell, junior lineman Sherman Davis and sophomore kicker Cooper Yanzetich.
The Jackets’ representatives on the first team defense are senior lineman Jamal Thompson, sophomore linebacker Daquan Banks and senior defensive back Paine Culver.
Representing Pepperell on first team offense are junior lineman Clay Crawford, junior quarterback Gage Moses, freshman running back DJ Rogers and senior wide receiver Payton Rhoades The Dragons’ first-team defensive selections are senior defensive back Ryan Hurst, senior lineman Tyler Liggons and senior linebacker Jake Chandler.
Model’s defense had five first-team selections, with recognition for junior defensive back Sam Silver, senior lineman Tyler Gamble, senior lineman Shaud Askew, senior linebacker Drew Tanner and senior linebacker A.J. Woods. Model senior lineman Owen Henderson is the Blue Devils’ lone first-team offense selection.