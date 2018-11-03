Rockmart built a 27-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the Jackets defeated Region 7-AA opponent Model 61-6 in Shannon. A 55-6 halftime score ensured a running clock in the second half.
“What they’ve done is wrote their names in the book of being legends at Rockmart,” Jackets’ head coach Biff Parson said of his players after the win, which gave the team a 10-0 record for the first time since 1989.
Rockmart, which already clinched the region title last week with a win over Gordon Central, will host its first round playoff game next Friday against South Atlanta, the No. 4 seed out of Region 6-AA.
Zabrion Whatley and Juke Boozer each caught two touchdown passes, with Whatley’s first coming 18 seconds into the game on a 60-yard pass from Bailey. Whatley’s second TD came a few minutes later on a 48-yard strike.
Boozer caught a 36-yard pass on the Jackets’ next possession and Noah Hughes made his third of seven extra points in the game to give Rockmart a 21-0 lead. Javin Whatley ran for a 24-yard touchdown with a minute left in the opening quarter to lead to the 27-0 advantage.
Model (2-8, 2-5 7-AA) finally got their shot in the second quarter after a big kickoff return by Kwalic Dublin setup a 4-yard run into the end zone by Jabari Burge, who took control under center through the rest of the game after starter Sam Silver took a hard hit early on.
Rockmart (10-0, 7-0) rolled up 496 yards of offense on the night, with 282 of that on the ground, while Model had just 67.
Markus Smith had a 52-yards touchdown run, Zabrion Whatley had a 68-yard run for a touchdown and Javin Whatley capped off the night with a 42-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.