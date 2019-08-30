Game: Central-Carroll (1-0) at Rockmart (1-0)
Last meeting: Rockmart 51, Central-Carroll 7 (Aug. 24, 2018)
All-time series: Central-Carroll leads 16-5
On the air: WZOT-FM 101.9
A solid win over a long-standing rival is a good way to start the season, but the Rockmart Yellow Jackets know they can’t let up after a season-opening win over Cedartown.
With newly-minted quarterback Javin Whatley leading offense, the Jackets are looking strong as they head into this week’s home opener against Central-Carroll. Whatley was in on all four Rockmart touchdowns during the Jackets’ 31-12 win last week.
“You get someone like that, he brings a whole new dimension to the offense,” Rockmart head coach Biff Parson said after the game.
Parson said the team’s focus is getting players healthy and in better shape as the season progresses. They’ll be relying on help from others on the offense like Jai Penson, Kelan Pitts, Juke Boozer and more to bring about another victory for Rockmart this week.
Central-Carroll comes into Friday’s game with a 1-0 record as well, topping South Atlanta in their opener at home last week with a 33-8 win.
The Lions will look to senior quarterback Kashif Taylor to make an impact against the Jackets, along with senior running back Shane Bruce and junior Narada Levett to push against Rockmart’s defense.
The Jackets gave up only 165 yards of total offense on the night against Cedartown.
—Staff reports
Game: Cedartown (0-1) at Alexander (0-0)
Last meeting: Cedartown 33, Alexander 7 (Aug. 24, 2018)
All-time series: Cedartown leads 1-0
On the air: WGAA-FM 106.1
Cedartown heads into the second week of the season with some unknowns facing the Bulldogs.
Coming off a season-opening loss to Rockmart, the Bulldogs are without starting quarterback Taji Hudson after he sustained an injury last week, and Class 6A’s Alexander will throw a defense at Cedartown that head coach Doyle Kelley said his team may not be familiar with.
“They’re going to run a 3-5 defense, which is something we haven’t seen, so it’s going to be a different front that we’ll face,” Kelley said. “They’ve got great size and great quickness. We’re going to have to play. They’re a big 6A team, and it should be a very good football game Friday.”
Kelley said the offense could pose problems for the Bulldogs as well.
“They’re quarterback does a great job of running the offense,” Kelley said. “They’ve got a running back that’s capable of breaking off at any time.”
The Bulldogs easily handled the Alexander last season with a 33-7 win against a Cougar team that finished 3-7 on the year. Friday’s contest will be the season opener for the Cougars.
— Jonathan Blaylock