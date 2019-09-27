Game: Dade County (0-4, 0-1) at No. 1 Rockmart (4-0, 1-0)
Last meeting: Rockmart 48, Dade County 0 (Sept. 21, 2018)
All-time series: Rockmart leads 12-5
On the air: WZOT-AM 1220
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets are on a roll this season and take a lot of momentum into Friday’s homecoming game against Dade County.
The Jackets’ high-powered offense is averaging 47.5 points per game through the first part of the season and their stingy defense is only giving up 10 points per game.
The Yellow Jackets opened Region 7-AA action this past week rolling to a 61-0 win against host Armuchee, and wasted no time in getting out front early.
Rockmart scored 28 points in the first half of the game, which included a 94-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Javin Whatley to senior tight end Reed Couch.
Dade County dropped its region opener against Model last week only gaining 89 yards of offense against the Blue Devils.
Dade County’s offensive leader was Josh Williams who managed only 40 yards on the ground and scored the Wolverines’ only touchdown of the game.
— Jonathan Blaylock
Game: Cedartown (1-3) at No. 1 Cartersville (4-0)
Last meeting: Cartersville 21, Cedartown 20 (Sept. 21, 2018)
All-time series: Cedartown leads 25-21
On the air: WGAA-AM 1340
The Cedartown Bulldogs have a tough challenge ahead of them Friday as they open Region 5-4A play on the road against unbeaten Cartersville.
After a rough start to the season that saw the Bulldogs lose starting quarterback Taji Hudson, Cedartown finally got in the win column last week with a 57-14 win over Southeast Whitfield on the road.
While the Bulldogs lead the series against the Hurricanes, Cartersville has won the last three matchups.
Cartersville, under first-year head coach Conor Foster, is coming off 28-7 win against Cherokee this past week and won games in Week 2 and 3 by a combined score of 98-0.
The downside for the Hurricanes is they suffered injuries to some key players in last week’s win, including starting running back Quante Jennings.
— Jonathan Blaylock