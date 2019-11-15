Game: Temple (6-4) at No. 1 Rockmart (10-0)
Last meeting: Rockmart 52, Temple 6 (Oct. 2, 2009)
All-time series: Rockmart leads 4-0
On the air: WZOT-FM 101.9
A perfect 10-0 regular season, a third straight Region 7-AA championship and win against county rival Cedartown are all reasons for Rockmart to celebrate this season.
On Friday night, the top-ranked Yellow Jackets will try to add another reason as they welcome Temple to The Rock for the opening round of the Class AA state playoffs.
“Our focus is to continue to get better each week,” Rockmart head coach Biff Parson said. “We still haven’t hit our peak yet. We haven’t put a complete game together. We’ve had a lot of things like missing pieces and injuries, but we’ve got to keep grinding, keep believing in each other and believing in the scheme.”
The Yellow Jackets are coming into the playoffs off a 27-0 win against Region 7-AA for Model. The contest against the Blue Devils was the least amount of points the Yellow Jackets have scored all season.
Rockmart head coach Biff Parson attributed the low-scoring game to Model’s stout defense and penalties on the part of the Yellow Jackets. Rockmart had 13 penalties in the game, including one that took away a 19-yard touchdown run by Mekhi Floyd in the fourth quarter.
Despite the lower-scoring game against Model, the Yellow Jackets have averaged 45.5 points per game against opponents this season, with its highest-scoring games coming in a 61-0 win against Armuchee and a 60-7 win against Coosa.
The Rockmart defense has been no slouch against its opponents holding teams to 7.8 points per game. Rockmart also had three shutouts during the year against Armuchee, Dade County and Model.
Temple topped Lamar County 28-26 this past Friday to claim the No. 4 seed in Region 5-AA.
The teams, whose last meeting came 10 years ago, had a common opponent this season in defending state champion Heard County. The Jackets topped the Braves 47-14, nearly a year after falling to Heard County in the 2018 state championship game, while the Tigers lost to the Braves, 41-13.
Following the loss to the Braves, the Tigers then dropped a 20-0 contest to Bremen before closing out the regular season with two straight wins against Spencer and Lamar County, respectively.
— Staff reports