But inclement weather and a call by Heard County head football coach Tim Barron made the Week 4 matchup a first-half only event, with the game ended at halftime with Rockmart leading 33-0 on its home field. Rockmart was ranked eighth in Class AA in the AJC poll, while Heard was ranked third.
Fans who watched that Sept. 7 game will have a better chance getting to see a full game play out Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the two teams battle for the Class AA state championship.
“I think our kids played well in every aspect of the game,” Rockmart head coach Biff Parson said when recalling the regular season contest. “It was 7-0 at the end of the first, but they put some really good drives together, and we hit a couple of big plays. I know they had some injuries and some guys missing, but I was excited and pleased to see how well they played.”
The Yellow Jackets (14-0) did just about everything right in the portion of the game they did complete, with the defense making key stops, the offense putting together big plays, and special teams putting points on the board.
Rockmart’s defense kept the Braves (12-2) out of the end zone early in the game when the Jackets stopped Heard County on a fourth-and-goal. Already up 7-0 after a touchdown run from Ant Lester, quarterback Dylan Bailey hit Juke Boozer on a 97-yard touchdown pass to give Rockmart a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
Bailey finished the game 4 for 4 passing for 129 yards. Zabrion Whatley had 73 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Special teams also got in on the action when sophomore Javin Whatley scored on a 75-yard punt return in the second quarter.
While lightning and storms in the area made it a touch-and-go night for both teams, there were other factors in Barron’s decision to end the game beside the weather.
Heard had suffered injuries to three starters in the first half, so rather than risk any further injuries Barron decided to take advantage of an extensive weather delay during halftime and have the game called, which is allowed by the Georgia High School Association.
In the event of a game being interrupted, GHSA by-law 2.93-c states: “The school that is behind in the score may choose not to continue the game and the score will be recorded as it was at the point of interruption.”
Barron witnessed something similar happen in 2007 when, after a series of rain delays in their home opener, the team ended up losing standout running back Dontavious Jackson — who went on to play for UGA and UAB — to a season-ending injury.
The Braves also made the trip to Rockmart without one of their top offensive and defensive players, Tennessee commit Aaron Beasley, who missed the game for violating team rules.
More than three months later, the running back/defensive back appears to be a go for Wednesday’s game, and the Braves and the Jackets will have to make it four quarters this time around.