New programs will take the spotlight for the Corky Kell Classic's third year in Rome as Cedartown and Rockmart join the annual high school football kickoff series.
Barron Stadium will play host to two of the Corky Kell matchups in on Aug. 21, 2020, as the Bulldogs face Carrollton — back in the event for the first time since 2014 — in the opener, while Rockmart will take on Rome High in the night game.
The first game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. The night game will be the first for the Yellow Jackets and the Wolves playing in their new classifications, with Rockmart in Class 3A and Rome in Class 6A.
Rome, which will play in the event for the third straight year, suffered a 48-14 loss to Marietta earlier this season, but topped the Blue Devils in 2018 by a score of 51-41.
The Classic will span four days for the first time in its 29-year history with four separate venues showcasing 11 games.
Action begins Aug. 19 at Class 7A West Forsyth with Class 3A Carver-Atlanta facing Class 7A Cherokee, followed by Class 4A Mays against the hosting Wolverines.
Competition moves to Class 6A Dacula for Day 2 with Class 6A Denmark going up against Class 6A Tucker in the opener, and the hosting Falcons facing Class 7A Archer afterward.
Following Friday’s contests at Barron Stadium, the series of games moves to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 22 with a five-game schedule to close out the event.
Class 6A Kell and Class 7A Walton will take the field first, followed by four Class Class 7A showdowns. Brookwood and Collins Hill are up next followed by Parkview and Mill Creek. Lowndes will then take on Hoover (Ala.) in the first cross-state matchup in event history in what is likely to be a clash between two nationally-ranked teams.
The final matchup of the Classic will feature McEachern against North Gwinnett.
All 11 games will be televised on Peachtree TV and CBS46, while 92.9 The Game will provide radio coverage.