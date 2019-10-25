As the prep football season winds down, playoff pictures across Northwest Georgia, while not totally in focus, appear to be taking shape.
In Region 7-AA, Rockmart has the chance to win its third straight region championship, but with Pepperell close behind the three remaining games in the regular season are key for both squads.
The Yellow Jackets — 4-0 in the region — have an edge over the 3-1 Dragons having defeated them last week in Rockmart. The Jackets host Coosa on Friday, while the Dragons visited Dade County in a rare Thursday night game after rescheduling because of the threat of heavy rain.
Model’s win against fourth-place Chattooga last week put the Blue Devils at 3-1 in region play, and a win against Gordon Central on Friday could help solidify them in the No. 3 spot, leaving Gordon Central and Chattooga battling over fourth.
The area has already seen one team crowned region champs as Unity Christian has blazed through its season with a perfect 9-0 record. The Lions clinched their region’s title with a 44-6 win against Horizon Christian this past Saturday for the team’s first ever title.
The win secures the Lions a bye through the first round of the GAPPS Class AA state playoffs and a home game in the second round.
Unity head coach Mark Ackerman had goals to make the playoffs before the season started, but he didn’t expect his team to go on such a run.
At the beginning of the season we said if we went 5-5 or 6-4 and got to the playoffs that would be a successful year,” Ackerman said. “When we got midway through the season, we began to realize we might have something special.”
Rome High’s chances at a fourth straight Region 7-5A title were severely hampered when first-place Carrollton beat fourth-place Kell this past week. However the Wolves are far from out of contention for the playoffs as they continue to fight for second in the region and the chance to host a playoff game.
The Wolves face second-place Hiram on Friday at home, then close out the regular season with a road contest against Villa Rica on Nov. 1. Having the last week of the regular season off, the Wolves will then wait to see how the playoffs will shake out.
In Class A, Darlington sits at No. 3 in the Class A Private Power Ratings, while Trion is rated No. 15 in the Public ratings. With three games left on their schedule, the Tigers can earn a bye through the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs if they maintain a spot among the top eight teams. At its current ranking, Trion would host the No. 18 ranked team in the opening round.
Cedartown sits in fourth in Region 5-4A with a 2-1 region mark and faces Troup County on Friday, which is also 2-1, allowing the Bulldogs a chance to gain some ground with a win. Sandy Creek is also 2-1 in the region, while Cartersville is at the top with a 4-0 record.
For the first time in 18 years, Calhoun isn’t out front as North Murray maintains its unbeaten region record at 6-0 in Region 6-3A. Calhoun is in second ahead of Haralson County, both with 4-1 records, and Sonoraville is in fourth at 3-2.