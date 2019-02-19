Head football coach John Reid and his staff welcomed Rome’s football family and friends for a catered lunch and a ceremony that took place in the high school gymnasium.
From the cheerleaders to the managers, Reid did his best to recognize all who had contributed to Rome’s historic 2018 season. Community, together, help and support were words used at the podium all afternoon which speaks to the core values the coaching staff has used to build the program.
With an overall message of teamwork and integrity, each working part of the football program was called down front and given a token of appreciation.
“We are so lucky to be able to work together with this school system and this school. Things just keep getting better all of the time,” Reid said to the crowd. “We are proud to represent this school with our football program, and it is important that we say thank you to everyone who has helped us build a program that is very special.”
With the help of his coaching staff, Reid was sure to call the names of Rome City Schools’ board members, community partners and volunteers, educators and student-athletes who had helped the Wolves to a 13-1 record last season and its third straight Region 7-5A championship.
Rome even broke a decades-old record held by West Rome for consecutive wins. The Wolves posted 40 wins straight before losing a hard-fought battle in Warner Robins in the Class 5A state semifinals.
When it was time to honor the players who blocked, passed, tackled and ran their way through a remarkable year of football, Reid called them each by name and gave the crowd a few words about what each player meant to him and the team.
The seniors took their final bow and passed their helmets to their younger brothers. In a moment of what had been and what will be, the room stood and clapped to acknowledge the work of so many and the sacrifice of even more.
Then it was time for the special awards of the evening. Academic awards, All-Region and All-State players were recognized, along with the honorary captains for the 2018 season.
Reid and his staff also recognized athletes who had been outstanding on both sides of the ball with the Black Shirt Awards. These students displayed exceptional ability and determination throughout the year and each coach was able to announce their choices to receive the Black Shirt Award.
The coaches identified the four core values Rome football is built on — toughness, family, integrity and trust. The coaching staff then called the names of those athletes who were great examples of these core values and they were given a very special award for their commitment to the program.
“What is fun for us is to tell the story of kid that has been down and out and see that he is not embarrassed,” said Reid. “To tell his story, we have to tell his entire story. We had some kids who struggled with their grades, who were not great players when they came to us, and they have learned to be very successful. That is what it is all about.”
Reid went on to say that even those players who were four-year starters were able to grow and learn from their time on the field. He and his coaches are only satisfied when they can make them all better, evident by taking a highly-talented team to new and historical heights.
“This is a huge organization, when you think about having over 500 kids from second grade all the way to the varsity level in football uniforms. The work does not get done by just a few people. From the head coach down, it all has to work together to be successful. There are those people who are very important to what we do. They make the phone calls, they raise the money, they fill the cracks and they keep us going.”
And forward is where Reid said he is looking when talking about his plans for the 2019 group of hungry Wolves.
“This time last year we had to replace eight guys on defense on one of the finest teams to ever play football in the state of Georgia. As coaches we really had to take a deep breath and prepare to do it again. Just think about this, we were a couple of calls away from playing in our third straight championship game. We sometimes get a little spoiled and we have to remember how to fight through adversity. Right now, we have a JV team that has only lost one game in four years,” explained Reid.
“Rather than setting every record, we now have to focus on winning every down. The records will come if we continue to work hard and improve every day.”