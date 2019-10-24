A last-minute move to a Thursday night kickoff didn’t affect the Pepperell Dragons after all was said and done as they traveled to Dade County and blanked the host Wolverines 42-0 in a Region 7-AA game.
The victory puts Pepperell (6-2, 4-1 7-AA) back in the win column after a grueling battle last week at Rockmart that ended with the Jackets getting a 34-17 win.
Thursday’s game saw Pepperell overcome a slow start, leading 14-0 at halftime, and then going up 35-0 heading into the fourth quarter to signal a running clock in the final 12 minutes.
Freshman running back D.J. Rogers provided a spark for the Dragons before the half by breaking a tackle and scoring on a 70-yard touchdown run to make it 12-0. Gage Moses then hit Ryan Hurst on the ensuing two-point play.
Moses finished with 127 yards passing and no interceptions, while Shannen White came in behind center in the fourth quarter and scored on a quarterback keeper to lead to the final talley.
Dade County (1-7, 1-4) posed a challenge to Pepperell early on and kept finding ways to move the ball and get into Dragons territory but never was able to produce any points.
The game was moved up a day after school administrators and coaches decided to try and avoid the heavy rain in the forecast for North Georgia on Friday night.
Pepperell will be back on the road again next Friday at Armuchee.