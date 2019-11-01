Game: Armuchee (0-8, 0-5) at Pepperell (6-2, 4-1)
Last meeting: Pepperell 28, Armuchee 0 (Oct. 26, 2018)
All-time series: Pepperell leads 20-1
On the air: WQTU-FM 102.3; Mountain Coast Network — http://www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/armuchee-indians.html
The Pepperell Dragons have enjoyed plenty of success against Floyd County rivals, and Friday the team hopes to complete another season sweep.
Pepperell hosts Armuchee its in final home game of the regular season, and if the Dragons come away with a win, they’ll finish a fourth straight season of going 3-0 against Floyd County schools.
“One of our goals has been to win the county championship, and we have a chance to do that for four straight years,” Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst said. “We have a chance to give these seniors bragging rights for the rest of their life.”
Pepperell hasn’t lost to a Floyd County school since Hurst took over the program, but the Region 7-AA contest has another side to it for the Dragons.
With two games left in the regular season, the Dragons mathematically have a chance at a region championship if Rockmart loses its last two games. Or if both teams win out, Pepperell can lock up the No. 2 seed.
“We’ve talked about the goals they’ve set, and a lot of them are still in place,” Hurst said. “Winning the region may be out the window, but we can still host a first-round playoff game. But we can’t do that unless we win Friday. They’re excited to be in front of their home crowd again. These seniors want to go out with a big win.”
The home game will be the first for the Dragons in nearly a month as they host the Indians. Since hosting Model on Oct. 4, the Dragons had a bye week and road contests against Rockmart — which handed Pepperell its only region loss of the season — and Dade County.
Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green said his team is always excited to go up against their county rival.
“Our kids grew up playing against Pepperell, they know a lot of those kids, and it’s a game they enjoy playing,” Green said.
Pepperell will come into the game having a little more rest since its last game as the Dragons played Dade County last Thursday in a contest that was moved up because of the impending forecast of heavy rain last Friday.
The move ultimately didn’t affect Pepperell too much as it defeated the Wolverines 42-0.
— Jonathan Blaylock