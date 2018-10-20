The sophomore threw completions to seven different players as the offense overwhelmed the Wolverines in a 51-7 Region 7-AA contest Friday at Dragon Stadium in Lindale. The Dragons rolled up 441 yards of offense in the win, while the defense stifled the Wolverines, allowing only 85 yards.
“Any time you can have seven, eight guys touch the ball and five or six of them score in a game, you’re doing things well, and making everybody defend the whole field,” Pepperell coach Rick Hurst said.
“That’s what we do. That’s always a good thing, because now you can’t just worry about Payton Rhoades, you’ve got to worry about everybody else. We did a good job of tempo tonight. It caused them some problems and they couldn’t adjust to how fast we were going.”
Moses finished 10 of 16 for 197 yards and three touchdowns, and has accumulated 1,213 passing yards this season. He threw touchdown passes to Tra Robinson for 13 yards, Payton Rhoades for 33 yards and Dalton Wright for 33 yards.
The passing game wasn’t the only thing on display as the Dragons (5-3, 4-1 7-AA) were able to alternate throwing the ball with a strong running game, with four different players scoring touchdowns on the ground. Jimmy Powell got the Dragons on the scoreboard in the first quarter, scoring from 1 yard out, and Wright scored his first touchdown of the night on a 30-yard run to put the Dragons up 22-7.
Josh Ross and Alec McDougal scored on runs of 44 and 23 yards, respectively, in the second half to help put the game away. Robinson led the ground game with 68 yards on six carries.
A concern for Hurst as the Dragons come into the final two weeks of the regular season is the mistakes the Dragons made against the Wolverines (1-7, 1-4). Pepperell committed 10 penalties and lost two fumbles.
“We’ve got some things to clean up,” Hurst said. “We’ve got too many penalties in situations that you can’t have against good football teams.”
Dade County kept things close through most of the first half, trailing by only one score through the opening quarter after quarterback Harley Walker hit Josh Williams on a 31-yard touchdown pass to bring the score to 15-7 at the beginning of the second quarter.
The Dragons began to pull away when Wright scored both of his touchdowns in the last three minutes of the first half.
Pepperell will travel to Armuchee next Friday before returning to Dragon Stadium the following week for a pivotal matchup against Chattooga, which will likely determine the region runner-up and No. 2 seed for the state playoffs.