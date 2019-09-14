When the Pepperell football team welcomed Heritage-Catoosa to Dragon Stadium on Friday night, the offense put the needed points on the scoreboard, but it was the defense that kept the Dragons going.
Pepperell went down early on a Heritage field goal, but took the lead in the second quarter and held on for a 20-13 win against the visiting Class 4A opponent. The Dragons handed the Generals their first loss of the season.
Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst said he was a little worried about the Generals’ offense before the game, but the Dragons’ speed on defense gave them a clear advantage when the two teams met on the field.
“I thought our defense played exceptionally well against a good offense,” Hurst said. “Up front they’re a good size, but our quickness is what gave them fits. Our guys pursued and tackled really well tonight. It was a super effort from both sides of the ball.”
The win gives the Dragons two straight victories against Class 4A opponents after last week’s win over Pickens and gives Pepperell a lot of momentum as the team heads into Region 7-AA play next week.
“It’s big for us because beating two 4A opponents back-to-back gives you confidence,” Hurst said. “It was a good win for us.”
The Dragons’ defense stepped up on several plays including a touchdown-saving tackle from Tyler Liggons in the first quarter that forced the Generals to settle for a 27-yard field goal kicked by Anderson Britton with 8:53 left.
The Dragons also had a big fourth-and-1 stand that forced the Generals (3-1) to turn the ball over on downs in the second quarter.
“These kids are playing hard and they’re playing physical,” Hurst said. “That’s the thing that’s going to carry us down the road as we get into region play.”
Ryan Hurst tied the game 3-3 with 2:54 left in the first quarter on a 38-yard field goal. The Dragons increased their lead just into the second quarter when Gage Moses hit Payton Rhoades on a 30-yard touchdown pass for a 10-3 score.
The Dragons then capped a 10-play drive in the third quarter with another field goal from Ryan Hurst, this time for 23 yards, to put Pepperell up 13-6.
Moses and Shannen White split time at quarterback with Moses finishing 11-for-16 for 177 yards and six carries for 47 yards. Rhoades had five catches for 131 yards.
Pepperell (2-1) scored its final touchdown with 10:26 left in the game when D.J. Rogers scored on a 14-yard run for a 20-6 lead. The 5-foot-7, 145-pound freshman running back finished with 20 carries for 127 yards.
“He’s so elusive,” Rick Hurst said. “He’s so dadgum hard to tackle. It’s a great thing for us to have that extra weapon in the offense. He’s doing a really good job. He still has some things to work on, but in terms of carrying the football, he’s got that down pretty good.”
Following another field goal from Britton, the Generals finally found their way into the end zone when Nick Hanson hit Logan Lowe on an 18-yard strike to cut the Dragons’ lead to 20-13 with 3:28 left in the game.
The Dragons’ offense went to work by driving the ball and maintaining control of the game until time ran out for the Generals. Hanson was held to 58 yards going 9-for-21, while Lowe had five catches for 36 yards.
The Dragons will play their third straight game at home next Friday when they host region foe Gordon Central.