Friday’s matchup in Lindale will determine the No. 2 seed in the Region 7-AA standings and which team gets to host a first-round playoff game.
“It’s a game of epic proportions at this point in the season,” Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst said. “This is one of the goals we set at the beginning of the year. If we can’t win the region, we want to host a playoff game, so it’s a huge game for us Friday night.”
Whichever team loses Friday will get the No. 3 seed and have to travel in the first round of the Class AA playoffs. Rockmart has the No. 1 seed locked up.
Hurst said that while Chattooga isn’t a county rivalry opponent, the proximity of the school still makes for an exciting matchup.
“There’s a lot of kids that know kids up there from playing different sports,” Hurst said. “There’s definitely some rivalry there. They’re a team that we know is always going to be in the mix.”
Pepperell, which has made three straight playoff appearances, has an offensive arsenal at its disposal to use against the Indians. Quarterback Gage Moses has helped keep the Dragons (6-3, 5-1) going in the right direction, throwing for 1,349 yards and completing 100 of his 166 passes. The sophomore has thrown for 16 touchdowns and only five interceptions, and has multiple options downfield. He’s completed passes to 12 different players so far this season, with his favorite target being Payton Rhoades, who has caught 40 of those passes for 514 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Camron Miles has 21 catches for 250 yards.
“I think we’re peaking at the right time,” Hurst said. “We’ve improved greatly from Week 1. We just had to find ourselves. We spread the ball around so much that we don’t really have anyone you can take out. If you limit one or two, we’ve got three and four more to go to. It makes it tough for others to prepare.”
The Dragons face a tough task against the Indians, as Chattooga (7-2, 5-1) has won three straight matchups. Freshman running back Lashaun Lester has 835 yards and 13 touchdowns on 113 carries for an average of 7.4 yards per carry. Another threat on the ground is E.J. Lackey, who is not far behind Lester with 815 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Devin Price has 260 yards on nine catches and four touchdowns.
Hurst said the key to them stopping Chattooga is stopping Lester, and their main priority all week has been making sure to play strong defense so as to limit him getting past the line of scrimmage.