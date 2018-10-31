Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.