PREP FOOTBALL: No. 1 Rome runs to 49-14 victory over Cass
Griffin scored on a 1-yard run late in the first quarter after Nick Burge recovered a Cass fumble, and then on a 29-yard run in the second. No. 1-ranked Rome had 308 yards rushing on just 38 attempts against the Colonels to provide the foundation of a homecoming win in the Region 7-5A contest.
Rome (5-0, 3-0 7-5A) took a 35-0 lead into halftime and never looked back, giving the Wolves their 32nd win in a row.
Quarterback Knox Kadum was 6-of-10 for 79 yards as well as 53 yards on the ground. He threw a 25-yard touchdown to Tyreke Griffin to open the scoring early in the first quarter and then ran for another touchdown just a few minutes later from 7 yards out.
Traceton Lawrence scored twice, both on 3-yard runs, and kicker Alonzo Rodriguez was a perfect 7 for 7 on extra points. Cass (1-4, 0-3) got on the board late in the third quarter and scored just once more in the fourth.
The Wolves capped off the game with a 15-yard touchdown run from Maliek Ash with 18 seconds left to play.
Rome travels to Woodland next week to face a Wildcats team that was undefeated before losing to Hiram 35-15 on Friday.