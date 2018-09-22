You are the owner of this article.
PREP FOOTBALL: No. 1 Rome runs to 49-14 victory over Cass

Rome football

Rome High's Tori Jones (31), Nick Burge (22) and Marquis Glanton (26) work to bring down a Cass ball carrier during Rome's 49-14 win Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Barron Stadium. / Rome City Schools

Jamious Griffin ran for 147 and two touchdowns to lead Rome High’s relentless ground game as the Wolves rolled to a 49-14 win over Cass at Barron Stadium on Friday night.

Griffin scored on a 1-yard run late in the first quarter after Nick Burge recovered a Cass fumble, and then on a 29-yard run in the second. No. 1-ranked Rome had 308 yards rushing on just 38 attempts against the Colonels to provide the foundation of a homecoming win in the Region 7-5A contest.

Rome (5-0, 3-0 7-5A) took a 35-0 lead into halftime and never looked back, giving the Wolves their 32nd win in a row.

Quarterback Knox Kadum was 6-of-10 for 79 yards as well as 53 yards on the ground. He threw a 25-yard touchdown to Tyreke Griffin to open the scoring early in the first quarter and then ran for another touchdown just a few minutes later from 7 yards out.

Traceton Lawrence scored twice, both on 3-yard runs, and kicker Alonzo Rodriguez was a perfect 7 for 7 on extra points. Cass (1-4, 0-3) got on the board late in the third quarter and scored just once more in the fourth.

The Wolves capped off the game with a 15-yard touchdown run from Maliek Ash with 18 seconds left to play.

Rome travels to Woodland next week to face a Wildcats team that was undefeated before losing to Hiram 35-15 on Friday.