In a lightning-shortened game that never made it to the second half, Pepperell left no doubt when they did get to play, handling Coosa by a score of 42-0 Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
The Region 7-AA game was halted during halftime as lightning was detected close to the stadium and teams were sent to their locker rooms. After a lengthy delay, officials decided to call the game instead of postponing the conclusion any longer.
Before it took to the sky, lightning seem to be bottled up on the field in the form of the Pepperell offense. The Dragons put up three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters with quarterback Gage Moses throwing for two touchdowns and running back D.J. Rogers running for two more.
“We executed very well on offense and that was something that I really wanted to see,” Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst said. “We mixed it up very well, play-calling was good, and we kept them on their toes and made some big plays.”
Moses got things started for the Dragons (4-1, 2-0 7-AA) with a 21-yard rushing score. Rogers then capped off Pepperell’s next possession with a 5-yard punch-in.
A touchdown pass from Moses to Payton Rhoades, a second Moses rushing score from 11 yards out, a 13-yard strike from Moses to Tra Robinson, and finally, a 35-yard Rogers run rounded out the scoring.
Ryan Hurst knocked home all six of Pepperell’s extra points.
Coosa (0-5, 0-2) could not find any momentum on either side of the ball. After forcing a three-and-out on Pepperell’s first drive of the game, the defense was put in a tough position after two lost Eagle fumbles in their own territory.
Brevan Knight and Terry Curry dealt with pressure all night, especially from Pepperell defensive lineman Tyler Liggons, who ended the night with a handful of tackles for loss.
“He’s got a motor,” Hurst said of Liggons. “He’s extremely athletic and strong and explosive, and he’s just hard to block. It’s exciting for him to get in the backfield and make some plays.”
Coosa travels to Armuchee next Friday in a game featuring two teams still looking for their first win of the season after the Indians lost to Model, 44-6.
Pepperell will host Model next Friday in a game that will see new Blue Devil head coach Jeff Hunnicut return to Lindale to take on his former team and alma mater.