The win sets up the Dragons for a showdown in Lindale next week against Chattooga. The winner of that game will clinch second place in Region 7-AA and home-field advantage for the first round of the state playoffs.
Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst said his defense performed as well as he could have hoped, given the tough field conditions that came as a result of the rain the past few days.
“Hats off to our defensive guys,” he said. “They’ve had a great week of practice just preparing. Biggest thing we’ve got to do is cut out some mistakes for a huge game next week.”
After a scoreless first quarter that saw both teams struggle to get anything going offensively, senior running back Darien Pasley put the visiting Dragons on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:59 left in the second period. He would finish the game with 108 yards on 14 carries.
Later in the second quarter, a 48-yard run by Moses with under a minute remaining in the half was immediately followed by a 5-yard touchdown strike from Moses to junior Dalton Wright that gave Pepperell (6-3, 5-1 7-AA) a 14-0 advantage heading into the break.
A 4-yard touchdown pass from Moses to junior Josh Ross extended the lead with 1:48 left in the third quarter, and Moses closed out the scoring in the fourth on a 23-yard scamper into the end zone.
With starting quarterback Brayden Perry out due to injury, Armuchee (1-8, 0-6) struggled on offense. Junior Gauge Burkett, getting the start under center, rushed for 43 yards on 19 carries, and the Indians were able to muster just one first down.
Armuchee will travel to Dade County next Friday to close out its season.