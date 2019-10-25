Another top-notch effort by the defense provided the right amount of spark for Model to earn a key region victory over Gordon Central on Friday night.
The run game and turnovers led the Blue Devils to a 21-0 win at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium and improved their Region 7-AA record to 4-1, which sets them up for a stab at earning one of the region’s four state playoff spots.
Gordon Central (2-6, 2-3 7-AA) couldn’t find the end zone all night against an aggressive Blue Devil defense that produced five turnovers.
The Warriors’ offense started off the game with a costly turnover, as quarterback Nelson Gravitt was picked off early by Model’s Richmond Sims, who returned it deep into Gordon Central territory. A 25-yard run by Joseph Wallace on the next play set up a 1-yard score from Model quarterback Sam Silver to make it 6-0.
As the first half went on, both defenses settled in and didn’t allow much room for either offense to move. Gordon Central successfully converted a fake punt late in the first half, but Gravitt was picked off deep in Model territory by Drew Tanner.
After the half, the Model defense kept up the heat on the Warriors offense, forcing another three interceptions. One of those three picks was returned 30 yards for a pick six by Model’s Troy Arnold to make it 21-0 early in the fourth quarter.
Model (4-4) was led on offense by running back Joseph Wallace, who finished the night with 96 yards rushing. The defense was the key for Model as they forced five interceptions.
Model will travel to Coosa next Friday.