Breaking News
PREP FOOTBALL: Model moves to 2-0 in region with 14-7 win over Armuchee
After starting the season 0-3, the Blue Devils have won two straight Region 7-AA games after earning a 14-7 win over Armuchee on the Indians’ homecoming night.
“It’s like I told the kids, everything you want is in front of you,” Model head coach Ricky Ross said.
“Because we’re 2-0, now this next game becomes mega, mega important, because if you go 3-0, now you’re on the inside. It gives us what we want, which is some goals that we had, but now it just makes next week that much more important.”
The Indians’ defense capitalized on some of Model’s mistakes, recovering two of Model’s six fumbles, one of which was recovered by Armuchee’s Devin Pledger in the third quarter to set up the Indians’ only touchdown of the night.
“We fought,” Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green said. “We’re learning how to play football. We played our guts out. This one has to hurt the right way. It’s got hurt where we get motivated. We can’t let it take the wind out of us.”
Model’s Kidron Ford ran for 202 yards on 25 carries, scoring on an 11-yard pass and a 48-yard run. With senior running back Coco Dublin sidelined with shoulder strain, Ross said Ford has been a player they can count on.
“Kidron’s had to take the load,” Ross said. “He’s done a good job, but the thing about Kidron is he’s got great character, and because he has great character, you can depend on him.”
Ford scored his first touchdown of the night on an 11-yard strike from Sam Silver just before the end of the first quarter, giving the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead, which they carried into halftime. Silver had 32 yards on 11 carries, Matthew Syverson had 50 yards on five carries, and Jabari Burge had 37 yards on eight carries.
Armuchee (1-4, 0-2 7-AA) tied the score 7-7 in the third quarter when Brayden Perry hit Adam Hart on a 15-yard touchdown pass. Perry finished 17 of 30 for 189 yards. Hart had six catches for 79 yards.
Armuchee had another chance to score when the Indians tipped a Model punt, giving the Indians the ball on the Blue Devils’ 28, but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-one.
Model welcomes Pepperell to Woodard-Tuggle Stadium next week while Armuchee will face Coosa on the road.