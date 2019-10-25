Game: Gordon Central (2-5, 2-2) at Model (3-4, 3-1)
Last meeting: Gordon Central 36, Model 26 (Oct. 19, 2018)
All-time series: Gordon Central leads 8-5
On the air: Mountain Coast Network — www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/model-blue-devils.html
After starting the season with three straight losses, the Model Blue Devils are now sitting in a much better position as the season enters its final stages.
The Blue Devils have won three of their last four, including last week’s 12-6 win over Chattooga that put Model ahead of the Indians in the Region 7-AA standings and in contention for a playoff spot.
First-year head coach Jeff Hunnicutt is trying to get his team back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Model’s defense took center stage against the Indians, holding Chattooga running back Lashaun Lester to only 60 rushing yards on the night. Lester had more than 800 yards on the ground heading into the contest.
Tyler Gamble highlighted the Model defense with three tackles for a loss, and Richmond Sims and Anthone Williams each had an interception.
The Warriors also had a slow start to the season dropping their first five contests before winning back-to-back region games — a 48-7 win against Dade County and last week’s 41-7 win against Armuchee — and giving first-year head coach T.J. Hamilton his first victories with the team.
Gordon Central’s defense also stood out in last week’s region win against Armuchee when Issac Dye picked off three passes. The Warriors also forced seven first-half turnovers.
— Jonathan Blaylock