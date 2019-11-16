BREMEN — The Model Blue Devils run in the Class AA state playoffs was a short one as the homestanding Bremen Blue Devils earned a 17-0 win on Friday night to end Model’s season at 5-6.
The game was a defensive struggle for the first half as neither team could generate much offense on a cold and windy night. Model only had 56 yards of offense but the defense played tough, keeping Bremen off the scoreboard.
It was a 0-0 game at halftime, with the only scoring threat coming when a Bremen field goal bounced off the crossbar midway through the first quarter.
Bremen (8-3) came out to start the third quarter with an impressive drive, highlighted by quarterback Cooper Cartwright’s screen pass to Seth Hodges that went 51 yards from the 34 yard line all the way down to the Model 15. Five plays later, tailback Montarious Banks went up the middle from 4 yards out to make it 6-0. Evan Fuller’s PAT made it 7-0 with 8:39 to go in the third quarter.
Model went 3-and-out on its next three possessions, and after a shanked punt set Bremen up deep in Model territory, Fuller capped off the Bremen drive with a 31-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The last score came with 1:14 left in the game, when Evan Marcuz ran in a 3-yard touchdown and Fuller’s kick made the final 17-0.
Model still finished its best season since 2016 with a 5-5 regular season record, a three-game winning streak late in the season, and a state playoff appearance in head coach Jeff Hunnicutt’s first season.
It was the first time in three years that Model had earned a spot in the postseason, claiming the No. 3 seed from Region 7-AA after a 5-2 league record. Bremen is the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AA.