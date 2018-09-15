Breaking News
PREP FOOTBALL: Model earns 1st win in 34-12 victory over Dade County
Model jumped on top early in the first quarter, when the Blue Devils defense forced Dade County (0-4, 0-1) to go three-and-out on the game’s opening possession. The Wolverines lined up to punt from their own 19 yard line, but the ensuing snap sailed high over the punter’s head and out through the end zone, giving Model a safety and a 2-0 lead.
The Model defense continued to flourish, partially blocking a Dade County punt early in the second quarter and taking over at the Wolverines’ 36 yard line. Five plays later, Model quarterback Sam Silver took the snap and sprinted 7 yards up the middle for a touchdown to make it 8-0.
With under a minute to play before halftime, Silver turned a broken play into a highlight, fielding a bad snap on fourth-and-8 from the Dade County 13 yard line, rolling to his left and throwing a touchdown strike to Cole Couey giving the Blue Devils a 14-0 lead at the half.
The Blue Devils recovered a Dade County fumble with 8:54 left in the third quarter and put together an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that culminated with Jabari Burge taking the snap and finding the end zone from 7 yards out. Matthew Syverson’s extra point was good and Model held a commanding 21-0 lead.
After another Wolverine snap sailed over the punter’s head, Model recovered at the Dade County five yard line with 2:52 left in the third period. Silver plowed his way for a 5-yard touchdown run to put Model up 27-0 after three quarters.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Burge electrified the crowd with a 53-yard touchdown run down the sideline, and Syverson’s PAT made it 34-0.
Kidron Ford led the Blue Devils with 144 yards on 20 carries.
Dade County got two scoring plays late in the game, the first coming on a 77-yard touchdown pass from Harley Walker to tailback Malaki Webb. That combination hooked up again with 2:15 left to play, this time from 35 yards out, to make it 34-12.
Model hits the road next Friday to play at Floyd County rival Armuchee, while Dade County returns home to host Region 7-AA leader Rockmart.