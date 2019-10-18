Game: Chattooga (3-3, 2-1) at Model (2-4, 2-1)
Last meeting: Chattooga 41, Model 8 (Oct. 5, 2018)
All-time series: Chattooga leads 10-7
On the air: Mountain Coast Network — http://www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/model-blue-devils.html
It was two weeks ago that Model and Chattooga found themselves tossed into the battle for Region 7-AA title contenders.
Now, after a Friday night off and extra time to prepare, the two teams face off in Shannon knowing their playoff futures could be on the line.
Model was shut out for the first time this season in a 28-0 loss at Pepperell before the region’s bye week, while Chattooga lost to No. 1-ranked Rockmart 51-7 at home on the same night. With both teams 2-1 in region play, a win Friday will provide an inside track to a playoff berth, while the loser’s postseason is in limbo.
Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt said they understand what’s at stake.
“I keep trying to hammer that home. If we have any aspirations of securing the No. 3 seed, it goes through Chattooga,” Hunnicutt said. “I know they have a couple of games left on the schedule that will matter a little more to them, but with their win over Gordon Central they are kind of ahead of us as far as locking up that No. 3 seed.”
While no region team is mathematically out of the playoffs, the winner of Friday’s showdown at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium will be in a better position to stay in the top three of the standings.
Hunnicutt said they used their time wisely over the fall break and were able to get some quality time in both correcting mistakes and planning for Chattooga.
“We’ve been coaching our offensive line pretty hard the last two weeks and we’ve got to see a little more growth there,” Hunnicutt said. “I told them back when I first accepted this job that we were going to win or lose on the line of scrimmage, and I am a true believer of that. We’ve challenged those guys up there to stay on their blocks a little longer and improve their hat and hip placement.”
Sam Silver, who shares time behind center with Jabari Burge, is likely to see more of an offensive role running the ball after his success this season. Meanwhile, Joseph Wallace has given A.J. Woods some relief at the running back spot.
Chattooga comes into Shannon with a solid front line and one of the top running backs in the state in sophomore Lashaun Lester to give head coach Charles Hammon’s team some power on offense.
“Coach Hammon does a good job. They remind me kind of an old Pepperell team,” said Hunnicutt, who played for his dad at Pepperell growing up. “They’re big and physical, and they’re going to give it to their running back and hope he gets 4 yards and a cloud of dust, and every now and then he’s going to break one.”
Lester has 866 yards and seven touchdowns on 121 carries so far this season, while junior quarterback Cash Allen has done an impressive job getting the Indians’ yardage through the air.
“They’re doing some things on offense that remind of what we used to do at Pepperell, but they are a little more shotgun oriented,” Hunnicutt said. “I know coach Hammon. He’s a great guy. And I know what kind of mentality his kids are going to have on Friday night.”
— Jeremy Stewart