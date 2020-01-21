The next era of Coosa football got an official kickoff on Tuesday as new head football coach Joey Mathis was introduced in a video livestreamed on the Floyd County Schools’ Facebook page.
Mathis, who recently served four years as the head coach at Marion County in Tennessee, is a native of Northwest Georgia and was hired earlier this month to take the reins of the Eagles’ program after Todd Wheeler stepped down late last year.
“Throughout the process we were looking for someone that would continue the rich tradition of Coosa football,” Coosa High Principal La Donna Turrentine said in the video’s beginning.
“We were looking for someone who would embrace the student-athlete both athletically and academically. Someone that would bring excellence to Coosa football and the Coosa community.”
Sitting at a table with Turrentine and Coosa Athletic Director Jeff Shiflett, Mathis said he was thankful to everyone involved in the process of choosing him and bringing him into the Coosa community.
Mathis played quarterback for Calhoun and graduated in 1995. He has been an assistant football coach at Adairsville and Pepperell, and continues to have ties to the area.
“It’s been a smooth transition for me and my family,” Mathis said. “Growing up in this area … I’m very familiar with the area. My parents live here. My sister lives here. I’ve got nieces that go to school at Model. So coach (Jeff) Hunnicutt has got to take care of them over there.”
Marion County went 26-23 under Mathis, reaching the Tennessee state football playoffs each season he was head coach. The Warriors reached the Class 2A state championship game during Mathis’ two seasons as offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015.
Coosa went 5-16 in the last two seasons and made the playoffs in 2018.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to get back here,” Mathis said. “I look forward to start meeting the kids and building the program. Coach Wheeler did a great job. I always thought a lot of him. But I look forward to getting this thing started and trying to get this thing on the right track.”