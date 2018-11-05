The Rome High Wolves begin their run at a possible third straight state championship by hosting Jackson-Atlanta at Barron Stadium.
The top-ranked Wolves (10-0) closed out their regular season Oct. 26 and enter the Class 5A playoffs with an extra week of rest after an open week. Jackson-Atlanta (6-4) is the No. 4 seed from Region 6-5A.
In Region 7-AA, No. 3 seed Pepperell, which has been hit hard recently with injuries to starting quarterback Gage Moses and athlete Josh Ross, head out on the road to face Douglass (9-1), the No. 2 team from Region 6-AA. The Dragons (6-4) lost to Chattooga last Friday to determine the region runner-up.
“We always want to play Week 11,” Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst said. “These seniors have been in the playoffs four years, and that’s something they can always take with them. It’s an honor, and we’re going to go give it our best shot.”
Coosa topped Gordon Central in its final game of the regular season to nab the No. 4 seed in 7-AA and earn their second-straight playoff berth. The Eagles struggled early, losing five straight games to open the season, but got things going in the second half of the season to win four of their last five contests.
The Eagles (4-6) will face a tough challenge in the opening round of state, traveling to face Region 6-AA champion Hapeville Charter (9-1), the No. 1-ranked team in team in Class AA and the defending state champions. The game will be played at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn.
Region 7-AA champion Rockmart (10-0) is ranked No. 2 in Class AA and will host South Atlanta (6-4), the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AA. The Jackets finished the regular season last Friday undefeated for the first time in nearly 30 years.
No. 2-seeded Chattooga (8-2) will also host a first-round matchup — it’s first since 2000 — when the Indians welcome Region 6-AA No. 3 seed Washington (7-3) to Summerville on Friday night.
Darlington not only made the playoffs this season, but earned a bye in the opening round of the Class A Private state playoffs for the first time since moving to Class A in 2016.
The No. 10-ranked Tigers (8-2) finished the regular season as the No. 6 team in the final Class A Private Power Ratings, which also allows them to host a second-round game. The Tigers will play the winner of this week’s Stratford-Aquinas game. Stratford is rated 22nd and Aquinas is rated 11th.
Trion (7-3) is at No. 10 in the final Class A Public Power Ratings and will host the No. 23 Wilcox County (5-5) on Friday at Sam R. McCain Stadium.
After dropping two straight region contests, Cedartown (5-5) was in a must-win situation against Region 5-4A foe Chapel Hill last Friday. The Bulldogs won 45-13, to nab the No. 4 seed in the region.
They will be tested in a road game Friday night against St. Pius X (9-1), the top seeded team from Region 8-4A, which is on a nine-game winning streak and is ranked fourth in Class 4A.