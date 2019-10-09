Game: Unity Christian (7-0) at Harvester Christian (3-3)
Last meeting: Unity Christian 32, Harvester Christian 23 (Aug. 24, 2018)
All-time series: Unity Christian leads 2-1
On the web: For score updates throughout Friday’s games, visit RN-T.com.
After two weeks without any competition, Unity Christian will finally be on the field Friday night in a road matchup against Harvester Christian.
“We’re looking forward to this Friday night and getting back in the groove,” Unity head coach Marc Ackerman said. “The kids are really excited, and the coaching staff is excited as well.”
The Lions had a bye week last week and didn’t play the previous week when they were scheduled to face Nathanael Greene Academy. The Patriots’ were faced with injuries and weren’t able to field a team, so the Lions won by forfeit, pushing their record to 7-0.
Ackerman said his team’s goals have changed as their season has progressed.
“At the beginning of the season, we had a goal to go 5-5 and make the playoffs,” Ackerman said. “Those goals haven’t changed as far as getting that playoff win, but we want to climb the ladder a little more. Winning some games this year has set that goal for us. Just like every team, we would like to make it all the way, but we have a long way to go.”
The Lions haven’t competed since Sept. 20 when they defeated region foe Johnson Ferry Christian 58-21.
Harvester Christian has won two of its last three games including a 51-6 win against Camp Jewell House.
Ackerman said one of his biggest concerns is maintaining focus on Friday’s game and not looking ahead to next week’s region matchup against Horizon Christian.
“This is a big game, but next week’s game is bigger,” Ackerman said. “It’s kind of hard to balance some of that stuff. College teams and NFL teams talk about not focusing on the next game, but it’s hard.”